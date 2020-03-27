Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 92.2% in March

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the February 27th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NUV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 676,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

