Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 27th total of 81,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NBB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,903. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

