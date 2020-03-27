Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON OBC traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 195,842 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $650,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.83. Online Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.32).

Online Blockchain Company Profile

Online Blockchain PLC operates as an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses in the United Kingdom. The company, through its investment in ADVFN plc, develops and provides financial information; offers research services; and develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites. The company was formerly known as On-line plc and changed its name to Online Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

