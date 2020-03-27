Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of LON OBC traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 195,842 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $650,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.83. Online Blockchain has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.32).
Online Blockchain Company Profile
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.