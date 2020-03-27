OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Down 9%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price traded down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.72, 1,341,637 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,091,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 355.70% and a negative return on equity of 775.09%. Analysts forecast that OpGen Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

