PAX Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 9,851,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,628. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

