PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,485 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

VB stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. 2,461,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,667. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40.

