PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,474 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

