PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,577,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,670. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.