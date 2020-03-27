PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,081 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $8.83 on Friday, hitting $178.95. 160,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,968. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $232.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

