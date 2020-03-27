PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 213.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 8,744,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,182. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

