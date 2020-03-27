Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Down 10.5%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price traded down 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.27, 689,515 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 590,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

PETS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Petmed Express’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Petmed Express by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Petmed Express by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 60.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 101,794 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

