Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 789,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 36,321,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,875,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.