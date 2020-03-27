Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,321,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875,543. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 922,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

