Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,156 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.54. 563,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,135. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

