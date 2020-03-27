Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,370 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 1,981,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,263. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68.

