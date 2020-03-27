Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after purchasing an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,617,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE LNC traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,065. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

