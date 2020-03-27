Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 88,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,518,000.

GNR stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 419,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,897. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

