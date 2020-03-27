Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after buying an additional 912,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9,691.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after buying an additional 542,733 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $60.27. 3,340,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,957. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

