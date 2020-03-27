Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,180. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

