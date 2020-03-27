Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,072,000 after acquiring an additional 458,592 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 233,379 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,234,000.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 901,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,752. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.