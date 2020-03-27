Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $549,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $49.77. 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.