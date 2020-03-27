Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,472. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $142.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.