Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $75,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,831.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $428,500. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,726. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 154.10% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

