Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,952. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.