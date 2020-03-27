Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,478,000 after buying an additional 5,159,683 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 921,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,361. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

