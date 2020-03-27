Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 111,208 Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 334.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Intec Pharma worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000.

Intec Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 1,048,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,981. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Intec Pharma Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of Intec Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,424,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

