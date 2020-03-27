Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 32,830 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,830 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $53.79. 628,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

