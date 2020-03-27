Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Gap Down to $103.27

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.03, but opened at $103.27. Procter & Gamble shares last traded at $100.92, with a volume of 13,787,264 shares trading hands.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

