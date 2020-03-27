ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Gap Down to $22.19

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $22.19. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 2,481,484 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 117.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

