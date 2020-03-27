QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Stock Price Down 25%

QKL Stores Inc (OTCMKTS:QKLS) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About QKL Stores (OTCMKTS:QKLS)

QKL Stores Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors.

