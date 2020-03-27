RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) Trading Down 48.7%

RBC Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RBCL) traded down 48.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

RBC Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBCL)

RBC Life Sciences, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements.

