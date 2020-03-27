Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RH. Cowen upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.03.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.93. 1,855,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,466. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $256.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

