Robecosam AG Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,287,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,922,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $55.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,900.10. 5,378,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,962.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,844.41. The firm has a market cap of $945.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

