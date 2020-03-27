Robecosam AG Increases Stock Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $11,787,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $2,444,000.

NYSE:TREX traded down $6.14 on Friday, hitting $82.86. 995,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. B. Riley cut their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

