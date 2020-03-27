Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $225.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,514. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

