Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the February 27th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 550,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,493. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $55,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,405,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

