Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

