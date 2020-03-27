Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $47.28, approximately 497,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 338,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1,059.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.