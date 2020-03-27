Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 712,900 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the February 27th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

