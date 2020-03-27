Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Decreases By 95.8%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 27th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ICD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.