Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Decreases By 95.8%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 27th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE ICD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.29.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
