Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Expands By 52.0%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,747,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 27th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 89,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $572,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $632,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $596,222.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,600. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 655,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,875. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.24 million, a PE ratio of -295,000.00 and a beta of 0.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

