Short Interest in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declines By 88.1%

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the February 27th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PZC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 159,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,083. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

