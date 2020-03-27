Short Interest in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declines By 88.1%

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the February 27th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
PZC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 159,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,083. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.
Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
