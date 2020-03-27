Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Increases By 148.6%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,300 shares, a growth of 148.6% from the February 27th total of 622,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 4,987,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sasol by 707.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

