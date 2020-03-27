Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Increases By 148.6%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,300 shares, a growth of 148.6% from the February 27th total of 622,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of NYSE SSL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 4,987,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
