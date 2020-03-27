Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Decreases By 26.7%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRL. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its position in Scully Royalty by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,732,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Scully Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

