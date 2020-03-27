Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Decreases By 44.8%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 27th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SOR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,785. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.