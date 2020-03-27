Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Decreases By 44.8%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 27th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,785. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

