Short Interest in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Grows By 93.6%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the February 27th total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Systemax by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Systemax by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Systemax by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 87,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $665.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Systemax has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.07 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit