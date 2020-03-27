Short Interest in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Grows By 93.6%

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the February 27th total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Systemax by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Systemax by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Systemax by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 87,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $665.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Systemax has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.07 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

