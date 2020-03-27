Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Declines By 75.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 27th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE TEI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67,294 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.