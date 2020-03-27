Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Declines By 75.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 27th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE TEI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $10.47.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
