Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Up 53.6% in March

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,517,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 27th total of 987,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSE SNN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.20. 1,079,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,097. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.
