SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,487,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,648,000 after acquiring an additional 567,134 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,644,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,947 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $25.59. 5,021,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

