Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 107.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the February 27th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 27,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit